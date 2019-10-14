Your Local Election Headquarters: November 16 Jefferson Parish ballot

JEFFERSON PARISH – For the next month, the candidates below will once again be fighting for your vote.
The Gubernatorial General Election will be held on Nov. 16, 2019.
For those looking to vote in this election, the deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 16, and the deadline to register through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 26.
Early voting will be Nov. 2-9 (except Sunday, Nov. 3) from 8:30 A.M. to 6 P.M.
The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Nov. 12 by 4:30 P.M. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Nov. 15 by 4:30 P.M. (other than military and overseas voters).
On the ballot:
Governor- John Bel Edwards – Democrat
Governor- ‘Eddie’ Rispone – Republican
Secretary of State- Kyle Ardoin – Republican
Secretary of State- ‘Gwen’ Collins-Greenup – Democrat
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st Supreme Court District- ‘Will’ Crain – Republican
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st Supreme Court District- Hans Liljeberg – Republican
State Senator 3rd Senatorial District- John H. Bagneris – Democrat
State Senator 3rd Senatorial District- Joseph ‘Joe’ Bouie – Democrat
State Representative 94th Representative- District Stephanie Hilferty – Republican
State Representative 94th Representative- District Tammy Savoie – Democrat
State Representative 105th Representative- District Mack Cormier – Democrat
State Representative 105th Representative- District Christopher J. ‘Chris’ Leopold – Republican
Councilman District 2- Deano Bonano – Republican
Councilman District 2- Michael O’Brien – Republican
Councilman District 3- Byron Lee – Democrat
Councilman District 3- Derrick Shepherd – Democrat