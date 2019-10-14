× SEC honored: LSU’s Burrow, Stingley

Second ranked LSU continues to wrack up weekly SEC awards.

For the fourth time this season, quarterback Joe Burrow was named the league’s offensive player of the week. Burrow completed 21 of 24 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-28 win over then 7th ranked Florida Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Burrow has thrown 25 TD passes, three shy of the school record. Burrow is now 16-3 as LSU’s starting quarterback. He owns 6 wins against Top 10 teams, the most by any quarterback in school history.

Cornerback Derek Stingley was named the league’s SEC freshman of the week. He had six tackles and intercepted a pass in the end zone, the third straight game he has intercepted a pass.

Stingley’s interception occurred with LSU holding a 35-28 lead in the fourth quarter.