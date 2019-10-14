× Precautionary Boil Water Advisory canceled for Uptown

NEW ORLEANS– The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans, in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health, has canceled the precautionary boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the Uptown area of New Orleans after bacteriological tests confirmed that water in the area was safe to drink and could be used for personal needs.

Customers who have not used their water supply during this precautionary boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes.

Water samples from across the Uptown area have tested negative for contamination.