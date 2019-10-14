× Motorcyclist dies in Livingston Parish crash

HOLDEN, LA.– Shortly before 3:00 pm on Sunday, State Troopers began investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 42 east of LA Hwy 441 in Livingston Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Elton Stafford of Livingston.

Investigators say that the crash occurred as Stafford was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 42 on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

At the same time, a 2008 Ford F-150 hauling a flatbed trailer was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 42 in front of the Harley Davidson.

For reasons still under investigation, Stafford’s motorcycle struck the rear of the trailer and he was ejected.

Despite the fact that he was wearing a helmet, Stafford sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

Impairment is unknown on the part of Stafford, but a toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis.

The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured.

He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

This crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.