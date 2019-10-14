× Mandeville man arrested for planning to meet teen for sex

MANDEVILLE, LA.– The St. Tammany Sheriff’s department has arrested a man that they say showed up at a home looking to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators say that Bruce Jourdan of Mandeville had exchanged text messages with a 14-year-old, planning to meet the girl at a home on Harry Lemons Road to engage in sexual activity.

Officers responded to that home and arrested Jourdan as he was attempting to locate the teenage girl.

Detectives say that Jourdan had knowledge of the girl being a minor when he was texting with her and still continued to request sexual intercourse.

Jourdan was arrested on one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and was booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail.