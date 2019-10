× Kenner Fire Dept. Battles Veterans Boulevard Blaze

KENNER, LA– The Kenner Fire Department is battling a fire in the 2300 block of Veterans Boulevard.

Veterans Boulevard is closed in both directions while firefighters battle the blaze.

A Kenner Fire Department spokesman says that flames can be seen coming through the roof of a building in strip mall at this location.

WGNO has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this developing story as new information becomes available.