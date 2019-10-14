Hard Rock Hotel collapse continues to devastate New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The devastation continues as the city faces the aftermath of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse. Many have been in survival mode for the past 48 hours.

The tragedy claimed lives of at least two, injured over a dozen people, and virtually paralyzed the Central Business District. Public services like Royal Carriages are almost at a standstill.

"Since the tragedy, since the accident happened, it's been real slow" resident Kenneth Hines told WGNO. "As far as traffic, it's been an uptake pedestrian traffic but it's really got the whole city tied up, you know?"

Others are having a hard time getting to work because roads are closed off on Canal from Barrone to Saratoga. Along with South Rampart between Conti and Common.

"You have to get up an hour early to make sure you get down there to see if the bus is coming" another resident, Marlon Oatis said. "Sometimes, it don't come and you have to go and jump another bus."

The collapse also left many with little to nothing.

"I have no I.D.all my money is on my debit card up there. I have goldfish that are gonna die. I know that's not a big deal to other people but, you know, it is a big deal."

While city leaders are doing their best to stabilize this building, they're asking for the evacuation area to stay clear.

"Let the first responders continue to do their job to make sure that this is a stable situation and safe environment for everyone" NOPD Superintendent,

Shaun Ferguson announced at this morning's press conference.

The evacuation areas are parts of Bienville, Basin, Canal, and Burgundy.