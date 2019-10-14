Friday Nights at NOMA: Lee Ledbetter lecture and book signing

Friday Nights at NOMA features an exciting lineup of programs in 2019: live music, movies, children’s activities, and more. Regular admission prices apply—NOMA members are FREE—but there is no extra charge for programs or films.

All galleries, the Museum Shop, and Café NOMA remain open till 9 pm.

5 – 8 pm | Art on the Spot drop-in activity table

6 – 8 pm | Lee Ledbetter lecture and book signing

ABOUT LEE LEDBETTER

Lee Ledbetter & Associates served as consultants for the Besthoff Sculpture Garden Pavilion, which opened at NOMA in May 2019. The renowned New Orleans-based design firm has issued a book showcasing the work of its lead designer and architect known for creating spaces that balance historic detail and modern elegance.

The work of architect and interior designer Lee Ledbetter represents a one-of-a-kind combination of traditional details and chic Modernism. Ledbetter established his practice in New Orleans in 1996 and has developed a body of work that emerges from his ability to incorporate historical precedent as well as regional and environmental context, and his firm has received recognition for its expertise well beyond its Deep South roots. Ledbetter’s interiors and architecture combine a cleanly tailored and bright modernity with the unapologetic embellishments of refined and luxurious decoration. Ledbetter strongly believes design to be a fine art along with painting and sculpture, and he considers placement and scale of furniture, artwork, and lighting as carefully as he does the creation of walls and the spaces they contain. As Mayer Rus, who provides the text for this title, once wrote in House & Garden, “Lee Ledbetter rejects the idea that a serious architect cannot be a dedicated decorator as well.”