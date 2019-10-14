× Downtown road closures due to Hard Rock Hotel collapse

NEW ORLEANS– City leaders are warning drivers that there are several road closures in the downtown area due to the Hard Rock Hotel building collapse.

NOPD Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said, “Canal Street will be closed from S. Saratoga to Baronne streets. Rampart Street will be closed from Conti to Common Streets. We are asking everyone to stay out of this area.”

There are several other street closures. Ready.nola.gov is your best bet for the latest traffic updates.

-Common street is closed from Basin street to Dauphine street.

-Dauphine street is closed from Common street to Conti street.

-Conti street is closed from Dauphine to Basin street.

-Canal street is closed between Elk Place and Dauphine street.

"I am concerned with Poydras Avenue and Claiborne Avenue. I'm also concerned with Esplanade Avenue, so I'm asking everyone to be patient. I'm asking the employers to be patient with their employees getting to work this morning," Chief Ferguson said.

