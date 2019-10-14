Coach O: offense “exceeds expectation”, defense must get better

LSU leads the nation in scoring offense, average 52.5 points a game. However, for the Tigers to achieve their lofty goals, head coach Ed Orgeron said the defense must improve.

Orgeron spoke Monday at his weekly press conference in Baton Rouge.

Florida punted on their first possession against LSU Saturday night, then scored touchdowns on four of their next five possessions. All four Florida TD drives were 75 yards.

Orgeron was asked if the LSU offense had exceeded expectation.

LSU leads the SEC in total offense, averaging 561 yards per game.

The Tigers are fourth in total defense, allowing 316 yards per game.

LSU is a 19 point favorite over Mississippi State for Saturday's 2:30 pm kickoff in Starkville.

LSU's October 26th home game against Auburn was moved to 2:30 to also accomodate national TV.