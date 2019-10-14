× Cloudy with showers to start the week

Rain chances come back for your Columbus day although they are looking pretty spotty for most of the day. Expect a lot of cloud cover that will help to keep temperatures down. A warm front will be lifting north by this evening that will bring warmer and muggier air into the area for Tuesday.

Most of the day Monday will see just spotty showers. A persistent zone of development will continue in the northern half of the area and into southern Mississippi. A few thundershowers will be possible this evening as the warm front lifts through the area.

Expect high temperatures to only reach the low 80s by this afternoon. Rain chances overall will be at 40% with just passing showers through the day.

Higher rain chances come in on the northern half of the area by Tuesday afternoon.