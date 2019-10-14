× Boil Water Advisory reinstated for Uptown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS- The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) has reinstated a precautionary boil water advisory for the Uptown area of New Orleans.

Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice.

Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

On October 12, a 48-inch diameter water main broke near the corner of Lowerline and Panola streets, causing water pressure to fall below 20 psi in the areas bounded by Carrollton Avenue, Interstate 10, the Pontchartrain Expressway, Calliope Street and the Mississippi River.

Repairs are still underway at Panola and Lowerline and we are actively investigating the cause of the second drop in pressure. View a map of the area here.

We agree with the recommendations of LDH that it is prudent to issue these advisories out of an abundance of caution. The concern is that a pressure drop inside a water pipe could allow bacteriological contaminants to enter.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.