× BBB: Scammers are now targeting people with opioid addictions

NEW ORLEANS — The opioid crisis in the country isn’t just creating thousands of victims, it’s also sparking a new group of scammers who want to take advantage of the situation.

The Better Business Bureau in New Orleans is warning people about scams that claim to ease opioid withdrawal symptoms.

According to the BBB, while the offers may claim to be miracle cures, all natural with guaranteed results, they are more likely to be ineffective or perhaps even unsafe if they prevent addicted people from seeing real help.

Here’s a list of tips from the BBB to avoid being scammed:

Be Skeptical. Beware of products that claim to have fast, guaranteed results or to be miracle cures. The BBB says many of those claims are not FDA-approved.

Beware of products that claim to have fast, guaranteed results or to be miracle cures. The BBB says many of those claims are not FDA-approved. Find Help. There is real help available for people. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can provide referral information. Their number is 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

There is real help available for people. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can provide referral information. Their number is 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Check With a Doc. If you are wondering if a particular treatment might help you, ask a doctor first.

If you are wondering if a particular treatment might help you, ask a doctor first. Check With the BBB. If you want to know about a medical company’s business profile, the BBB can give you information on reviews or complaint history.

The BBB has more tips as well. The website for the New Orleans BBB is bbb.org/neworleans.