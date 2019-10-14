10 AM update from Mayor Cantrell on Hard Rock building collapse

NEW ORLEANS – As of 10 A.M on Monday morning, the search and rescue efforts have resumed at the site of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.

Mayor Cantrell along with other city officials gave an update on the situation at the construction site, saying that this is STILL a rescue mission.

The body of a deceased worker was removed yesterday, and Cantrell commended the Coroner’s office for their professional and dignified response.

NOFD Chief Tim McConnell informed the public that there are search dogs, live dogs, and cadaver dogs searching through the wreckage for the missing individual.

The public is being asked to avoid the area at all costs. The scene is not yet 100% stable, and the possibility of a secondary collapse it still possible.

NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson thanked the public for heeding their traffic warnings thus far.

Mayor Cantrell says her office will provide another update this afternoon, around 4:30 P.M.