Woman captures terrifying scene on streetcar after Hard Rock Hotel collapse

NEW ORLEANS - Fallon Leigh O'Brien was enjoying a normal day when all of a sudden her world was filled with dust and smoke. And she caught the shocking scene all on video.

Saturday was a beautiful day to take a streetcar ride downtown until the unthinkable happened. The Hard Rock Hotel that was under construction collapsed with over 100 people inside. Fallon Leigh O'Brien was a passenger on a nearby streetcar when she noticed concrete falling to the ground. She took out her phone and captured the scene.

It's a day she will never forget, along with every other New Orleanian.

O'Brien is grateful for her health and is sending prayers to those who were injured in the incident and their families.