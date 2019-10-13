Tigers score 21 unanswered, stay unbeaten, hand Gators first loss

Could the LSU offense deliver in a big SEC game?

The Tigers answered that question emphatically Saturday night, scoring the last 21 points in a 42-28 win over 7th ranked Florida.

The 5th ranked Tigers had the ball for only 21:41 and still had 511 yards of total offense.

In a rivalry, where there is no love lost between either team, the Tigers wanted more.

Edwards-Helaire rushed 13 times for 134 yards, and scored on TD runs of 39 and 5 yards. Last season, Florida’s defensive line won the day in a 27-19 victory.

One year later, the Tigers offensive line did not allow a sack, and paved the way for 218 yards rushing.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was 21 of 24 passing for 293 yards and three touchdowns.

His 54 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase gave LSU a 42-28 lead with 5:43 to play in the game.

After the game, Burrow delivered a message to his team.

“Good isn’t good enough,” said Burrow.

“We want to be great.”

Notes: LSU faced only 4 third downs in the game and converted one. Florida led the nation in red zone defense, but LSU scored touchdowns in all three trips. The last two LSU scoring drives were 1:41 and 1:43. Derek Stingley’s interception in the end zone preserved a 35-28 lead in the fourth quarter. The game was sold out. The announced attendance was 102,231.

LSU has won 7 straight after a 7 overtime loss at Texas A&M in the 2018 regular season finale.