Steve Scalise, President Trump endorse Rispone in runoff for Governor

NEW ORLEANS - Steve Scalise and President Trump were quick to endorse Republican businessman Eddie Rispone in the runoff election for the Governor's office.

Rispone will face off against incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards on November 15 in a runoff.

Edwards, a Democrat, won 46.76% of the votes, for a total of 612,903, while Rispone won 27.3% of the votes, for a total of 357,789.

“Congratulations to Eddie Rispone," Trump Victory Spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said. "John Bel Edwards’ days left as governor are numbered because, come November, the Bayou State will elect a Republican governor who will work with President Trump’s administration to move Louisiana forward."

Read Scalise's full statement below:

"I am proud to endorse Eddie Rispone to be our next Governor. Just like America elected an outsider in Donald Trump to turn our country around, Louisiana needs an outsider like Eddie Rispone to turn our state around. John Bel Edwards has proven to be a tax and spend liberal, running jobs out of Louisiana while also raising taxes to the highest level in America, resulting in the lowest performing state in the nation. While every other state is participating in America’s prosperity, Louisiana is the only state in the nation that is losing jobs. We need to do better, we can do better, and with Eddie as our next Governor, Louisiana will finally join the rest of the country in achieving our full potential.

"I would also like to congratulate the newly re-elected Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, and Commissioner of Insurance James Donelon. Each of them possesses strong records of public service and will continue helping rebuild our great state."