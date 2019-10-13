Search and rescue resumes for worker trapped in collapsed Hard Rock construction site

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Cantrell addressed the public Sunday morning, regarding the Hard Rock building collapse, and WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez was front and center to bring you the latest.

More than 100 workers were at the construction site, where the 350-room, 18-story Hard Rock Hotel was being built.

At Sunday’s press conference, Mayor Cantrell announced that the rescue mission for the construction worker trapped inside the unstable building has begun again.

EMS workers said that a total of 30 people were treated at area hospitals a s a result of the building collapse.

Only one of those 30 remains in the hospital, but is listed in stable condition.

Mayor Cantrell confirmed that the death toll is now at two people.