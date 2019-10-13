× Saints win low-scoring affair against Jaguars

Jacksonville, Fla. — It may not have been pretty, but the Saints pulled-out their 4th-straight win on Sunday, defeating the Jaguars 13-6.

Teddy Bridgewater, who is now (4-0) since taking-over the starting role at quarterback, finished 24-36 for 240 yards and one touchdown. Unlike last week, where he wasn’t sacked at all, the Jacksonville defense got after Bridgewater for 3 sacks, including back-to-back sacks at the end of the first half.

The lone touchdown of the game was a 4-yard strike from Bridgewater to Jared Cook in the back of the endzone a few minutes into the 4th quarter, which ended-up being the game-winning score– and only touchdown of the game. Cook had 3 catches for 37 yards, while Michael Thomas led the Saints receiving corps with 89 yards on 8 catches. On the ground, Alvin Kamara had the most carries with 11 for 31 yards, but it was Latavius Murray who finished with the most yards– 44 on 8 carries.

Defensively, the Saints held New Orleans native Leonard Fournette to just 72 yards on 20 carries, after he’d had 333 yards rushing in his past two games combined. Jacksonville (2-4), who only had one first down through their first 4 drives of the game, was held to their lowest points total of the season and was just 4 of 14 on third down.

The Saints (5-1) have another road game next week when they travel to take-on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 20.