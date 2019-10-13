Your Local Election Headquarters

Purple and gold leap: LSU goes past Clemson to #2 in Associated Press poll

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Kary Vincent Jr. #5 and Stephen Sullivan #10 of the LSU Tigers celebrate after their team scores during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

A 14 point win over then 7th ranked Florida has done wonders for LSU in the national rankings.

In the Associated Press writers poll, LSU has jumped Clemson for the second spot after a 42-28 win over Florida.

Alabama is number one with 30 first places votes. LSU had 12 first place votes, and Clemson 11. In total points, LSU has 1,449, Clemson 1,427.

In the coaches poll, LSU is number 3, behind top ranked Alabama and Clemson.

Ohio State is number 4 in both polls. Oklahoma is number 5.

LSU moved up three spots in each poll.

