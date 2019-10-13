× Purple and gold leap: LSU goes past Clemson to #2 in Associated Press poll

A 14 point win over then 7th ranked Florida has done wonders for LSU in the national rankings.

In the Associated Press writers poll, LSU has jumped Clemson for the second spot after a 42-28 win over Florida.

Alabama is number one with 30 first places votes. LSU had 12 first place votes, and Clemson 11. In total points, LSU has 1,449, Clemson 1,427.

In the coaches poll, LSU is number 3, behind top ranked Alabama and Clemson.

Ohio State is number 4 in both polls. Oklahoma is number 5.

LSU moved up three spots in each poll.