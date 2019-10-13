Local businesses provide food and coffee for families affected by Hard Rock Hotel collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - When New Orleans is in crisis, you can always find residents and businesses lining up to help.

Brian Dixon, the Manager at the Ruby Slipper, secured and closed his restaurant and immediately started tending to those in need, handing out coffee and smiles.

Marcy Nathan of Rouses says they'll be offering support as long as it's needed. "It's all about locals supporting locals, you know? It takes a lot more than thoughts and prayers to help people. People need comfort and food and water is comfort for people. we can't imagine what it would be like to be out here all night waiting to find out news for your family. So we're doing this, just delivering a little bit of water and a little bit of food, some chairs."