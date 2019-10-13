John Young finishes second in Jefferson Parish Presidential race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, LA - This evening, the Jefferson Parish community spoke. At 8 o'clock voting polls closed and a parish president was crowned shortly after.

With Cynthia Lee-Sheng winning over 51% of the votes, she was named the Jefferson Parish President for the 2020-2024 term. From the beginning, Lee-Sheng jumped to the front of the line with 60% of the votes in comparison to John Young’s 35%.

About an hour after the polls closed, Cynthia Lee-Sheng was the predicted winner, still owning 57% of the votes. John Young and his campaign kept the hope alive, expecting a possible comeback, but it never came. By 10 PM, it was clear that Cynthia Lee-Sheng won the race.

John Young was the only candidate with previous parish president experience. He served as the Jefferson Parish President for a special election term (2010-2012). Immediately after, he was elected parish president, where he served a full term from 2012-2016.

While Young had the experience, Cynthia Lee-Sheng had the most money in hand leading up to election day, along with the votes.

Shortly after the winner was announced, Young spoke at his election watch party stating he "called Cynthia Lee-Sheng and congratulated her on the win." He also noted "the voters have spoken, this is America and I respect [their] decision."

When WGNO asked how Young would stay active in the community he answered "I'll continue to stay involved. In what capacity? I'll just have to wait and see."

Cynthia Lee-Sheng will be sworn into office in January 2020.