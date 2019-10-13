Your Local Election Headquarters

Halftime: Saints tied with Jacksonville 3-3

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Kicker Wil Lutz #3 of the New Orleans Saints kicks a field goal in the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Saints at Jaguars figured to be a game dominated by the defense and kicking game. And, that is exactly what has transpired.

New Orleans and Jacksonville are tied at 3, at halftime in Jacksonville.

The Saints scored first on a 47 yard field goal by Wil Lutz in the first quarter.

Jacksonville tied the game at 3 in the second quarter on a 22 yard field goal Josh Lambo.

The Saints have 11 rushing yards. Alvin Kamara was held to 8 yards on 6 carries in the first half.

The Saints have 125 yards and 7 first downs in the first half.

Teddy Bridewater has completed 14 of 22 passes for 126 yards.

Saints punter Thomas Morstead has been unusually busy. He’s punted five times for a 40 yard average.

