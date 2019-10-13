Grandfather trying to earn extra money missing in midst of Hard Rock Hotel Collapse

NEW ORLEANS – The family is asking for prayers that a loving husband, father, and grandfather is found.

Anthony Magrette’s family has been waiting for good news. Over 24 hours after the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel, he’s still missing. And they’re still waiting outside.

Magrette is a Few Framer for the Hard Rock Hotel. His family says that he picked up this freelance job to earn extra money after being robbed last week. He’s trying to pay for his new truck.

A crane expert just arrived at the Hard Rock Hotel. They are currently sending a drone into the rubble to skim the scene. The family believes Magrette was between the 7th and 10th floors.

