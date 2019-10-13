Your Local Election Headquarters

For real: Tigers offense averages 24 yards, a minute in 42-28 LSU win over Florida

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

It is a completely outlandish number.

In 21 minutes, 41 seconds of possession time, LSU scored 42 points and ran up 511 total yards on one of the best defenses in the nation.

Florida arrived in Baton Rouge with 19 takeaways, top in the FBS. They could not turnover the football.

And, a Florida defense that, a year ago, harassed and pressured LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, was held without a sack.

“Best performance by an offensive line I have ever been around,” said LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow was 21 of 24 passing for 293 yards. On a few occasions during the game he was flushed and forced to run.

“I didn’t feel any pressure,” said Burrow.

LSU faced only four third downs the entire game.

The Tigers had touchdown drives of 00:32, 2:09, 1:29, 3:42, 1:41, and 1:43.

Joe Burrow averaged more than 12 yards a passing attempt.

Against the number one red zone defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision, LSU scored three touchdowns in three trips to the redzone.

LSU had scored 46 points against Florida in  the last three meetings, two of them defeats.

The Tigers scored 42 in 21:41.

That’s big league.

The LSU offense is what big time college football, looks like.

 

