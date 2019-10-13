Cynthia Lee Sheng, your new Jefferson Parish President

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON, LA — Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Cynthia Lee Sheng has officially been chosen by the people, as Jefferson Parish President.

Back in February, she said “I will be fair, and I will lead with integrity,” and people were listening.

Lee Sheng served as an officer with the U. S. Department of Justice Immigration and Naturalization Service.

She also spent time as a CPA specializing in fraud prevention.

She has served as the District 5 council member and before Saturday's election, held a seat as Council at Large.

Lee Sheng is the daughter of the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, who served the parish for three decades.