Brister, Cooper need runoff to settle St. Tammany President race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, LA — It is uncharted territory for the Saint Tammany parish president’s race, runoff.

Pat Brister is seeking her third term in office. After winning her first two campaigns easily, she rallied her supporters Saturday night.

“We’ve going to widen our net,” Brister told supporters Saturday night. “We have got to get out our vote. That was the one thing that was not as successful as it should have been.”

Mike Cooper announces for parish President after serving two terms as Covington’s mayor.

Cooper walked away with 48% of the vote and Brister with 41%. Mandeville businesswoman Karen Champagne collected 11% of the vote in this, her third attempt at winning the office.

”I’m going to ask everyone who voted for me tonight and who voted early to get out and vote again,” Cooper said. And I’m going to ask everyone else to join me, too.”

Both candidates spent election day campaigning around the parish. Pat Brister attended the Wooden Boat Festival in Madisonville. Mike Cooper campaigned in the Slidell area.

The runoff is November 16.