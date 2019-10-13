× A second person has died as a result of the Hard Rock building collapse

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Cantrell arrived back into the states, and went straight to the scene of the building collapse to address the public.

Mayor Cantrell confirmed a second person has died as a result of the building collapsing.

The massive collapse at the Hard Rock Hotel construction site occurred around 9:30 A.M.

The construction site is on the corner of Iberville and North Rampart Streets.

Buildings surrounding the collapse were evacuated, and shocked people spilled onto the road as NOPD officers worked to secure the scene.

Eighteen people were transported to area hospitals, and one patient refused treatment on the scene.

NOEMS Lieutenant Johnathan Fourcade said the building is still very unstable, as well as the crane, and that a secondary collapse was very possible.

Search and rescue teams were using dogs and drones to make contact with two workers who were trapped in the building.

But one crane needs to be secured before the teams can enter the building, a statement from Citadel Builders, the general contractor over the project, said.

Mayor Cantrell expressed her sympathy, and explained that there is still one individual inside the building, and the city is working to get them out safely.