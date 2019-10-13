30th New Orleans Film Fest kicks off this week
NEW ORLEANS– Over 30,000 people are expected to attend the 30th New Orleans Film Festival, including 500 filmmakers, to see 240 films from directors of 42 different nationalities. 26% of films in the Festival were made right here in Louisiana.
There are several red-carpet movie screenings taking place during the New Orleans Film Fest.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, ORPHEUM THEATER, 6:30 PM – 7:30PM
OPENING NIGHT FILM: MARRIAGE STORY
Attendees: New Orleans Film Society Board of Directors and Supporters
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18, ORPHEUM THEATER,6:30 PM – 7:30PM
WORLD PREMIERE: EASY DOES IT
Attendees: Film cast & crew
Director: Will Addison; Producer: Alexa Georges, Lizzie Guitreau; Writers: Will Addison, Ben Matheny; Cast: Bryan Batt, Ben Matheny
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, ORPHEUM THEATER, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
LOUISIANA PREMIERE: BURNING CANE
Attendees: Director: Phillip Youmans; Mayor: LaToya Cantrell
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, ORPHEUM THEATER, 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
LOUISIANA PREMIERE: MOSSVILLE
Attendees: Film cast & crew –Director: Alexander Glustrom; Producers: Daniel Bennett, Katie Mathews, Catherine Rierson
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, ORPHEUM THEATER, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
WORLD PREMIERE: UP FROM THE STREETS
Attendees: Film cast & crew – Director: Michael Murphy; Producer: Cilista Eberle, Robin Burgess
Charlie Gabriel (from Preservation Hall Jazz Band)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23, ORPHEUM THEATER, 6:45 PM – 7:45 PM
CLOSING NIGHT FILM: HARRIET + CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: TERENCE BLANCHARD
Attendees: Terence Blanchard, New Orleans Film Society Board of Directors and Supporters
For more information about the New Orleans Film Fest and movie screenings, click HERE.