30th New Orleans Film Fest kicks off this week

Posted 5:27 PM, October 13, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS– Over 30,000 people are expected to attend the 30th New Orleans Film Festival, including 500 filmmakers, to see 240 films from directors of 42 different nationalities. 26% of films in the Festival were made right here in Louisiana.

There are several red-carpet movie screenings taking place during the New Orleans Film Fest.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, ORPHEUM THEATER, 6:30 PM – 7:30PM

OPENING NIGHT FILM: MARRIAGE STORY

Attendees: New Orleans Film Society Board of Directors and Supporters

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18, ORPHEUM THEATER,6:30 PM – 7:30PM

WORLD PREMIERE: EASY DOES IT

Attendees: Film cast & crew

Director: Will Addison; Producer: Alexa Georges, Lizzie Guitreau; Writers: Will Addison, Ben Matheny; Cast: Bryan Batt, Ben Matheny

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, ORPHEUM THEATER, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

LOUISIANA PREMIERE: BURNING CANE

Attendees: Director: Phillip Youmans; Mayor: LaToya Cantrell

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, ORPHEUM THEATER, 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

LOUISIANA PREMIERE: MOSSVILLE

Attendees: Film cast & crew –Director: Alexander Glustrom; Producers: Daniel Bennett, Katie Mathews, Catherine Rierson

 

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, ORPHEUM THEATER, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

WORLD PREMIERE: UP FROM THE STREETS

Attendees: Film cast & crew – Director: Michael Murphy; Producer: Cilista Eberle, Robin Burgess
Charlie Gabriel (from Preservation Hall Jazz Band)

 

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23, ORPHEUM THEATER, 6:45 PM – 7:45 PM

CLOSING NIGHT FILM: HARRIET + CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: TERENCE BLANCHARD

Attendees: Terence Blanchard, New Orleans Film Society Board of Directors and Supporters

For more information about the New Orleans Film Fest and movie screenings, click HERE.

 

