Your Local Election Headquarters: Statewide Election Results
-
Your Local Election Headquarters: Louisiana Legislative Election Results
-
Tonight on WGNO: Candidates set to debate in Louisiana governor’s race
-
Cantrell hoping voters statewide will approve Amendment 4 for New Orleans
-
Russia warns Google against election ‘interference’
-
45% voter turnout projected for Saturday’s primary election
-
-
Could a Democratic challenger change Gov. Edwards’ chance of winning without a runoff?
-
Nexstar poll: Edwards lead grows in La. Governor’s race; Rispone gaining
-
It’s Election Day! Don’t forget to get out there and vote!
-
Nexstar Poll: Rispone overtakes Abraham in LA Governor’s race
-
Montgomery, Alabama, elects its first black mayor, unofficial results show
-
-
Report details how Russia used social media to sow discord in American politics
-
City of Covington to drivers: ‘Slow your roll’
-
Congressman: Ranked-choice voting could fix ‘broken’ election system