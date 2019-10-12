UDPATE: Collapse of New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel under construction

NEW ORLEANS – NOEMS Lieutenant Johnathan Fourcade spoke to WGNO Reporter Wild Bill regarding the building collapse.

So far, we know there has been one fatally. An additional 18 people were transported to area hospitals, and one patient who refused treatment on the scene.

An additional three poeple are currently unaccounted for. Fourcade says this does not mean that they have died, or are missing, they are just unaccounted for.

Fourcase says the building is still very unstable, as well as the crane. A secondary collapse is very possible.

