The Blood Center adds employees and office hours to assist with building collapse

The Blood Center is doing their part to help with the New Orleans building collapse.

In an email sent out from The Blood Center, they noted they are adding additional staff to local donor centers today.

They will also be opening their Metairie and Mandeville donor centers on Sunday.

Those offices will be open from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Sunday, for those wanting to help by donating blood.