Saenger cancels all Saturday WICKED performances, due to nearby building collapse

Posted 12:27 PM, October 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:32PM, October 12, 2019

 

The Saenger Theatre in New Orleans tweeted out that all Saturday performances of WICKED have been cancelled.

The cancellation come after the building next door collapsed early Saturday morning.

Follow @SaengerNOLA for more updates.

