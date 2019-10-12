Saenger cancels all Saturday WICKED performances, due to nearby building collapse

Today’s performances of WICKED have been cancelled due to the emergency situation at the Hard Rock Hotel. For all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster (either online or via phone), refunds will be given automatically. — Saenger Theatre (@SaengerNOLA) October 12, 2019

If you purchased tickets in person at the box office, please return to the box office for a refund. The box office hours are 10 AM – 5 PM, Monday – Friday. — Saenger Theatre (@SaengerNOLA) October 12, 2019

The Saenger Theatre in New Orleans tweeted out that all Saturday performances of WICKED have been cancelled.

The cancellation come after the building next door collapsed early Saturday morning.

