New Orleans building collapse – frightening viewer video – read before watching

Posted 12:14 PM, October 12, 2019, by

Warning: Explicit language. Disturbing/frightening video. This video may be hard for some to watch. Please read before watching.

We have raw footage of the scene from a viewer. On Twitter, @BrienFallon sent us this video.

You can see care speeding away from the collapse.

The viewer, as well as dozens of others were taking a ride on a streetcar when the building collapsed.

You can hear the streetcar driver telling passengers to “get to the back” of the streetcar as dust pours into the streetcar.

Smoke and debris cloud the scene as people scramble.

