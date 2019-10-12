Mayor Cantrell issues statement on hotel construction collapse

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell released the following statement regarding the building collapse on a construction site downtown:

“Today’s collapse was a tragedy, and our hearts break for the loss of life,” said Mayor Cantrell. “Our focus is on continuing to secure the site and to doing everything we can to support the families impacted as rescue efforts continue. All residents should continue to stay away from the area, and to heed the street closures and traffic warnings. We appreciate the public’s response and support, and we are praying for the victims and their families.”

As of 7:30 P.M., rescue operations for the two people trapped in the building have been suspended.

There is no word if the search will continue in the morning.

