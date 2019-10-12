× Massive water main break causes boil advisory in Uptown NOLA

NEW ORLEANS— The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the Uptown area of New Orleans.

Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

Panola Street (7400 block) right now… geyser spraying higher than the SUV next to it pic.twitter.com/7LebSVG5Uk — Robert Morris (@UptownMessenger) October 12, 2019

SWBNO, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch (psi).

A 48-inch diameter water main broke near the corner of Lowerline and Panola streets, causing water pressure to fall below 20 psi in the areas bounded by Carrollton Avenue, Interstate 10, the Pontchartrain Expressway, Calliope Street and the Mississippi River. View a map of the area here.

Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.