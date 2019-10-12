Real Time Election Results
LSU Tigers win big in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE – The No. 5 LSU Tigers outlasted  the No. 7 Florida Gators 42-28 before a sold-out crowd Saturday night  in Tiger Stadium.

Both teams engaged in a slugfest exchanging touchdowns back and forth for most of the night.

After falling behind 28-21 in the third quarter, LSU scored a touchdown to tie the game.

It was the Tiger’s strong defense that forced Florida in punting situations in the second half.

The final blow was a 54-yard touchdown by LSU wide receiver Ja’marr Chase  that put the Tigers up 42-28. LSU quarterback Joe Borrow had another top notch performance  completing 21 of 24 passes for 293 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The 6-0 Tigers travel to  3-3 Mississippi State next week for another SEC showdown.

