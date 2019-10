Governor John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone advance to runoff for Governor on Saturday, November 16.

Rep. Ralph Abraham has conceded and endorsed Businessman Eddie Rispone in the race for governor.

Edwards, a Democrat, won 46.76% of the votes, for a total of 612,903.

While Republican Rispone won 27.3% of the votes, for a total of 357,789.

Ralph Abraham was a close contender, winning 23.56% of the votes, for a total of 308,864.

