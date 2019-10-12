Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A massive collapse at the Hard Rock Hotel construction site on the corner of Iberville and North Rampart Streets dumped debris across the road and prompted evacuations at nearby buildings.

The collapse occurred around 9:30 a.m.

Buildings surrounding the collapse were evacuated, and shocked people spilled onto the road as NOPD officers worked to secure the scene.

Workers on the scene told Wild Bill Wood that people were trapped inside, but officials have yet to confirm that.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more on this developing story.