Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapses

Posted 9:53 AM, October 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50AM, October 12, 2019

NEW ORLEANS - A massive collapse at the Hard Rock Hotel construction site on the corner of Iberville and North Rampart Streets dumped debris across the road and prompted evacuations at nearby buildings.

The collapse occurred around 9:30 a.m.

Buildings surrounding the collapse were evacuated, and shocked people spilled onto the road as NOPD officers worked to secure the scene.

Workers on the scene told Wild Bill Wood that people were trapped inside, but officials have yet to confirm that.

