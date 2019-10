Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It was mid-morning Saturday, October 12 when something horrible happened at the Hard Rock Hotel on the edge of the French Quarter.

Something caused what looks like half the building to collapse with more more than one hundred construction workers inside the eighteen story hotel, under construction.

WGNO News with a Twist reporter Wild Bill Wood was actually next door to the hotel at the New Orleans Athletic Club when the collapse happened.