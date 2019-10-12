× City of New Orleans updates residents on hotel construction collapse

NEW ORLEANS — City of New Orleans public safety agencies provided an update to residents on the partial collapse at the construction site of the Hard Rock Hotel that occurred early Saturday morning.

As previously stated, one fatality was reported.

Of three people unaccounted for, one was identified as having reported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

New Orleans Emergency Medical Services transported 18 people to local hospitals. Several others went to hospitals on their own. All are reported in stable condition, with several already having been released.

New Orleans Fire Department is deploying an urban search and rescue team into the building to attempt to retrieve one of the people inside.

Another individual is in a less stable area. A determination is being made by officials on how best to reach the individual.

“This is not a short-term event. This is a marathon,” New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell said. “We ask people to please steer clear of this and let the first responders do their job.”

“Efforts are underway to try to further stabilize the building,” Superintendent McConnell added. “There is a strong possibility of further collapse.”

The Department of Health has set up a family-reunification program for the family members of those unaccounted for, according to Collin Arnold, Director of New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Arnold also stressed that traffic around the area will be impacted through the rest of the weekend as well as Monday, and requested continued patience and cooperation from residents.

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) reported that buses that traditionally stop at the intersection will now meet at RTA headquarters nearby, at 2817 Canal St. Staff will be available to answer questions.

Street closures include:

Conti Street to Common Street

Basin Street to Dauphine Street

All shows scheduled at the nearby Saenger Theatre have been canceled.

For updates follow @nolaready on Twitter.