‘Up From the Streets’ tells the story of 300 years of NOLA’s music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- A new music documentary chronicles the 300-year history of our city's music origins and it's contributions to the world.

It's called "Up From the Streets" and we got a chance to talk to the filmmakers before next week's world premiere.

Filmmaker Michael Murphy said, "We had this idea that we were going to try to make a film that all of our iconic musicians. The ones from the past and moving forward and tell the story of how music has shaped the culture of this city. Originally this film was gonna be a performance-based concert and we were gonna take the audience through 300 years of the rhythms and the sounds of New Orleans. with Terence Blanchard as music director. Once we started the process our distributor contacted us and said we don't want a concert. We want you to tell the story through words and music."

Composer Terence Blanchard is Executive Producer, and also serves at host and narrator of a lot of the film. The film also features extensive interviews with everyone in the music business from Sting to Mannie Fresh to Cosimo Matassa.

Cilista Eberle and Murphy produced and wrote "Up From the Streets."

"If we could somehow reach the millions of fans around the world that love this city, that would be fantastic," said Murphy.

The world premiere of "Up From the Streets" is Saturday, October 19th at 1pm at the Orpheum Theater.