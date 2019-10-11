× Undocumented man in Baton Rouge arrested for more than 100 counts of possession of child pornography

BATON ROUGE, LA – The undocumented immigrant was living illegally in Baton Rouge, and was arrested by Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit.

“My office and I are committed to doing all we legally can to protect Louisiana’s children,” said General Landry. “This includes arresting a number of illegal immigrants who have inflicted damage on our State’s citizens.”

The suspect, 42-year-old Guillermo Antonio Bethancourth was arrested on 117 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 years old, 50 counts of production of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 years old, and 50 counts of video voyeurism.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Louisiana State Police.

Bethancourth was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and a detainer was placed on him by Homeland Security Investigations.

“Internet crimes against children inflict continuous and life-long damage,” added General Landry. “Every time a video or image is viewed, a child is re-victimized.”

General Landry cited this arrest and the numerous others made by his office as proof illegal immigration impacts more than just “border states.”

“Too many Louisiana families have been victimized by criminals who should never have been in our country,” concluded General Landry.