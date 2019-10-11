Tujague’s moving to new French Quarter location

NEW ORLEANS — Tujague’s is known for being the second oldest, continuously operating restaurant in New Orleans. Next year, it will have a new address.

This morning, Oct. 11, the restaurant’s owners announced that they would be moving to a new location sometime in the second quarter of 2020. The new location will be 429 Decatur Street, the previous location of the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurant.

The Latter Hospitality company, led by Mark and Candace Latter, say that the new location will include a replica of the Tujague’s original bar from the early 1800s. Also, the main dining room will include wainscoting and mirrors. It will be three stories with a courtyard and balcony and will be able to seat 400 people.

Latter Hospitality says it made the decision to move as the lease expires on the restaurant’s current location.

“Tujague’s is a slice of New Orleans history in America’s oldest neighborhood, the French Quarter –and that will not change,” says owne Mark Latter in a written statement announcing the move. “We will take great care in maintaining the storied history our guests have appreciated for nearly two centuries at our new home.”

The restaurant originally opened in 1856 at 811 Decatur Street. In 1914, it moved to it’s current location, 823 Decatur.

Executive Chef Thomas Robey will also make the move with the restaurant.