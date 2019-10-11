STPSO fires Deputy Chief arrested for DUI on Causeway

MANDEVILLE – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has fired Deputy Chief Gregory Longino a day after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on the Causeway Bridge.

Longino, a 29-year veteran of the force, was pulled over around 5:30 a.m. on October 10 by a Causeway Police officer.

Longino was not on duty at the time, and he was driving his personal vehicle.

He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail and held on a $2,500 bond.

Longino was immediately placed on administrative leave after his arrest.

“Greg Longino will be treated like any other citizen and will receive no special treatment,” Sheriff Randy Smith said at the time.

The STPSO announced Longino’s termination on the morning of October 11.