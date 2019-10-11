Pelicans win again in comeback fashion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The Pelicans pulled-off another comeback victory to improve to (3-0) this preseason, defeating the Jazz 128-127.

Zion Williamson had a game-high 26 points, including his first NBA 3-pointer.

"I mean, I was open so I shot it," Williamson said. "I think people kind of over-exaggerate the whole 'can't shoot' thing. I'm very capable of shooting it so if they want to leave me open, I'm going to shoot it every time."

"I hope he shoots it like he shot the first one," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry. "He shot it with confidence and it's something that he's working on. I think he's going to be ups and downs in that department but he's spending the time and he's working on it and it didn't surprise me when it went in because he shot it with a lot of confidence."

"I am a Zion believer and so anything he does I will be right behind him 100%," said fellow Pelicans rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker. "If he wants to shoot wide open threes and knock it down, by all means, keep doing that. It's only going to make him harder to guard and the team better."

Not to be overlooked in the effort, Alexander-Walker played 16 minutes off the bench and finished with 22 points, including a 4 for 5 effort from beyond the arc and 7 of 9 from the floor.

The Jazz had 7 players in double figures, led by Jeff Green with 20.