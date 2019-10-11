NOPD arrests man for taking bottled water from back of parked pickup truck

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man for allegedly stealing bottled water from the back of a parked pickup truck.

Officers were alerted to a suspect reportedly peering through the windows of parked cars in the 300 block of Loyola Avenue on October 8.

The officers spotted 54-year-old William Holmes reach into the bed of a parked pickup and take bottled water, according to the NOPD.

Holmes was arrested on the scene without incident and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for theft from a vehicle exterior.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.

