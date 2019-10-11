Little League World Series champs fly back to Louisiana on Air Force One

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC - President Trump gave the Little League World Champion Eastbank Little League Team a surprise ride back to Louisiana on Air Force One.

The team traveled to Washington to meet with the president today in the White House.

At the meeting, Trump reportedly asked the team members' parents if the team could hop on Air Force One for the ride back to Louisiana since Trump was already headed to the state for a campaign rally.

The team met the president on the tarmac outside of Air Force One this afternoon, and they all ascended onto the plane together.