He’s not running for office, but he’s already changing the Louisiana law

METAIRIE, La - Andrew Gary is never, not looking.

He's just that kind of kid.

As a senior at St. Martin's Episcopal School, Andrew's always around campus.

He's on a mission to make his school safe.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood says Andrew Gary is, without a doubt, one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids brought to you by your friends at The Keating Law Firm.

Wild Bill asks, "what exactly are you looking for?

Andrew Gary says, "something most people overlook, visitors on campus if they're not wearing at St. Martin's ID badge and I don't recognize them, I have no way of knowing who they are or why they're on our campus."

As a reporter for the school newspaper, Andrew wrote a story about schools.

And about safety.

His job as a journalist started right after 17 people died at a school shooting in Parkland, Florida a few years ago.

And from Andrew's newspaper story to Louisiana state law.

Andrew says, "after a year of hard work, through the governor's office, the bill passed with no opposition and was signed on June 6, 2019."

Andrew testified before state education committees to make it happen.

And it's now the law in Louisiana.

Just as Andrew does with his head of schools, all school principals have to talk to at least two students about how to make their school more secure.

And, Andrew's already the force behind a club, a committee and re-writing the student Constitution to make St. Martin's a safe zone.

Andrew Gary wants to make the planet a place where people feel safe.

He's doing it one school at a time.

Starting at his soon-to-be alma mater....