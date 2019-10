Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As you may know, October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

With that in mind, Dr. Rachel Reitan, our teaching doctor, has some very important information that you need to hear.

Cancer occurs when mutations occur in our cells. Our cells are constantly being replaced by new ones in a controlled fashion. But over time, a mutation can occur, causing the cell to divide, and form a tumor.

If you have any medical questions, you can email drrachel@wgno.com.